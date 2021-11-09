Man found dead in Brush Creek Towers; Kansas City police open homicide investigation

A homicide investigation has been opened after a man was found dead Monday afternoon in a high-rise apartment building in Kansas City’s Ivanhoe Southwest neighborhood as police were conducting a welfare check.

Around 2:45 p.m., detectives were visiting the Brush Creek Towers at 1800 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard to follow up on a report of a missing person, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement Monday evening. Police found the victim dead inside an apartment there.

Police described the circumstances of the death as suspicious. The identity of the victim, described by police as an adult male, was not immediately disclosed.

The apartment building is being processed by crime scene investigators, Becchina said. Detectives are also looking for potential witnesses or anyone who might have information of the killing.

The death marks Kansas City’s 133rd homicide so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2020, the deadliest on record, there were 166 killings within the same time frame.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.