Man found dead between buildings in downtown Saskatoon early Saturday morning

Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning in downtown Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police found the dead man just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday between two buildings in the 300 block of 21st Street East.

CBC News/Morgan Modjeski

Police have not determined the cause of death, but the force's major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.