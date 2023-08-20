Man fishing on pond with fiancee dies after canoe flips, New Hampshire police say

A man died at a New Hampshire pond despite rescue efforts by his fiancee after their canoe flipped while fishing, state police reported.

The man vanished underwater while trying to right their capsized canoe on Crane Neck Pond in Canterbury at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 18, state police said in a news release.

His fiancee found the man, pulled him to shore and performed CPR before running to get help, police said. He was later pronounced dead by the state medical examiner.

An investigation into the death continues. Police ask that anyone with information contact Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.

Canterbury is about 10 miles north of Concord, New Hampshire.

What to know about drowning

At least 4,000 people die from drowning every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and drowning is a leading cause of death for children.

Some factors can make drowning more likely, including not knowing how to swim, a lack of close supervision, not wearing a life jacket and drinking alcohol while recreating near or in water.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance said there are tips to help keep you safe in the water, including checking local weather conditions, never swimming alone and choosing the right equipment.

“Don’t hesitate to get out of the water if something doesn’t feel right,” the group said on its website. “Whether it’s that the current is getting rough, rain has started to fall, or your body is just not responding like you would like it to due to fatigue or muscle cramps, then just leave and return to the water another day. It’s always a good thing to trust your instincts.”

