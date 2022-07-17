Man fires 18 shots into restaurant and hits customer in head, Illinois officials say

A Bulldog Ale House customer got into an argument with a restaurant employee and before leaving, he fired 18 shots into the pub chain, authorities in Illinois said.

One of those shots struck an innocent woman in her head, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Roselle police officers were called to Bulldog Ale House shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16. They found the woman, in her 20s, with a gunshot wound to her head.

The female customer was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

An investigation into the shooting found that a man described by witnesses as “disorderly and intoxicated” had been ordered to leave by restaurant security, police said.

After arguing with a worker, officials say 22-year-old Jamie Quijano, of Roselle, began walking toward the exit. As he got to the doors, he turned around and started shooting.

Police said he was “shooting randomly within the bar.”

After firing his pistol 18 times, Quijano ran away, authorities say.

He was arrested at his home and taken into custody soon after, according to the news release. Police found a gun and a magazine on his couch, and two live 9mm rounds — one in his pocket and the other in a satchel he had been using.

Quijano was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Judge Susan Alvarado denied bond on Sunday, according to DuPage County State Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Roselle Chief of Police Steve Herron.

“Judge Alvarado’s denial of bond (Sunday) morning sends the message that senseless, unprovoked acts of violence as alleged in this case will most certainly not be tolerated in DuPage County,” Berlin said in a statement. “The type of extreme violence alleged in this case can have a chilling effect on the entire community and will be met with the full force of the law. I wish the victim in this case well and it is my sincerest hope that she has a speedy and full recovery.”

Story continues

Quijano is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15. If found guilty, he’ll face anywhere from 31 years to life in prison, according to the news release.

As of July 17, authorities have not released an updated condition on the woman who was shot.

Roselle is about 30 miles northwest of Chicago.

Group of 5 accused of beating pizza shop worker with ‘metal object,’ Texas cops say

Dispute over mayonnaise leads to customer killing Subway worker, Georgia cops say

Customer upset over Church’s Chicken refund returns with a gun, Oklahoma video shows