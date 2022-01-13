Man who fired shots in CityPlace Doral’s parking garage has been arrested, police say

A man wanted for opening fire inside a parking garage at CityPlace Doral over the weekend was arrested Wednesday, Doral police said.

Alex Arnaud is now facing charges including attempted felony murder, discharging a firearm in public and resisting arrest without violence. As of 9 p.m., the 32-year-old from Homeasted was booked into Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday night. He was being held on a $12,000 bond, jail records show.

According to police, a fight between two groups of friends — which included people throwing bottles and pulling hair — began at a restaurant in CityPlace and ended in the garage.

While no one was injured in the melee, police said Monday that detectives needed help identifying the person who shot several rounds.

Video that surfaced on Only in Dade’s Twitter account showed several people shouting at each other in the stairwell and on the ground.

Shooting in CityPlace Doral around 9pm on Sunday. Incident began over a simple altercation. Witness says nobody has been reported injured | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/8LwRWOaF28 — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) January 10, 2022

Police said Wednesday that Arnaud was taken into custody in Homestead.

“We were fortunate that no one was struck by the gunfire and that the only injuries sustained were minor in nature because of the physical altercation,” noted Rey Valdes, the spokesman for Doral police, in an email announcing his arrest.

Officers responding to several calls of “shots fired” just after 9 p.m. Sunday were told that a man wearing a pink sweater, light colored shorts and white sneakers pulled out a gun and began shooting, the arrest report reveals.

The man, witnesses told police, then left CityPlace — 8300 NW 36th St. — in a dark colored Tesla SUV.

Story continues

Officers were able to secure photos of the Tesla leaving the garage, leading them to Arnaud, per the report.

Police added that three witnesses identified him as the shooter.

After his arrest, Arnaud — who has several misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records — declined to speak to detectives.