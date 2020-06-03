Man fined for mistreating dog which nearly died from malnourishment

(PHOTO: 3 English bulldogs/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A man who caged and starved an English bulldog to the brink of death was fined $4,000 on Wednesday (3 June).

By the time the malnourished male dog was rescued by a National Parks (NParks) officer, he had a body condition score of 1 out of 9, or the worst health condition, according to the NParks prosecutor for the case.

The dog would have died had the NParks officer not saved him.

The person responsible for him, Malaysian and Singapore permanent resident Chan Kean Yap, had abandoned the dog to a cage in a fish farm where he worked.

Chan pleaded guilty to one count of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that the dog was provided with adequate and suitable food and water over a period of time, and taking into account its dietary needs. One count of keeping the dog without a license was taken into consideration for sentencing.

The 30-year-old said in mitigation that since he left the fish farm, he has been unable to find a job.

“I have four young kids at home to raise, and during this period of time, my wife’s job is affected, so it’s quite a hard time for me. I am sorry for my wrongdoing,” said Chan, who pleaded for a lenient sentence.

Apart from a fine, Chan was also disqualified from owning any pet for a year.

NParks officer heard a whine

An NParks officer was inspecting the premises of the now-defunct Dreamfish fish farm at Neo Tiew Crescent on 17 July last year at about 2pm when he heard a whining emanating from a room within the building. He traced the sound to the malnourished white and brown coloured male English bulldog, which was contained within a cage in a room. The floor of the room was littered with the dog’s faeces and urine.

The officer then contacted Chan and confirmed he was the owner of the dog.

As the dog required immediate attention, the officer contacted an animal welfare officer from the Animal Veterinary Service who visited the premises. Chan then surrendered the dog to the officer. A vet who examined the dog concluded the condition of the dog to be dire, resulting from sheer inadequate feeding or underlying chronic illness.

Investigations found that Chan had adopted the dog in 2017 and kept it unlicensed in the fish farm. Chan had stopped working at the fish farm since May last year after the farm ceased operating when its lease expired.

“A medical examination on the dog concluded one out of nine was the lowest that could be attained and having the worst wealth condition other than death. If not for its discovery, the said dog might have died if left untreated at premises,” said the prosector.

The dog has since been re-homed and has recovered to a satisfactory condition.

Seeking a fine of at least $4,000 and a disqualification of a year, the prosecutor referred to the dog’s condition and cited a need for a stiff penalty to deter like-minded would-be offenders.

For failing to provide the dog adequate food and water, an offence under the Animals and Birds Act, Chan could have been jailed up to a year and/or fined up to $10,000.

For keeping a dog without a license, a breach of the Animals and Birds (Dog Licensing & Control) Rules, he could have been fined up to $5,000.

