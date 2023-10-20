Man Finds Kate Hudson's Iconic Fur Wedding Coat in Storage Unit— Returns the Item 20 Years After It Was Lost

The coat, which Hudson wore to marry Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson in 2000, is a one-of-a-kind Vera Wang couture

Lucille Damone

It's not every day that you stumble across a vintage wedding coat – especially one that belonged to an A-list actress!

But last September, Chris Damone, a storage unit auction hunter and buyer, was cleaning out one of his newly purchased units when he came across a fur, Vera Wang couture wedding coat with the name "Kate Hudson" on the dry cleaners tag.

At first, Chris says he didn't think much of it and just figured it was someone else with the same name as the actress. Then, he saw the address on the tag and decided to look it up.

Lucille Damone Kate Hudson's wedding coat from 2000

"I typed it into Google and it popped up that it's the building Kate Hudson used to own in Manhattan," he tells PEOPLE. "I started looking up Kate Hudson and her wedding in 2000 and I found one picture of her wearing the jacket."

Hudson wore the coat for her wedding to musician Chris Robinson on Dec. 31, 2000 in Aspen, Colorado. The actress first met the Black Crowes lead singer in New York City when she was 20 years old. They were married for seven years before they split in 2007.

After his discovery, Chris reached out his cousin Lucille Damone, a vintage clothing seller, and owner of Gaipette Vintage. "He just texted me a picture and was like look what I found," Lucille recalls to PEOPLE. "I was like oh my god are you serious. I couldn't believe it."

Joe Scarnici/Getty

"It's all hand sewn, it's beautiful," she says. "It's fully lined. It has a shawl collar and a train which is fairly long and cream fur. I'm not a fur expert so I'm not sure what kind it is but I have a seamstress who confirmed it is real fur."

She adds: "The history of garments is just so important to me. If I have a story attached to a garment I love to tell it to people because it makes it so much more special to have history of where it came from and who wore it."

Lucille Damone Dry cleaners tag found on wedding coat

But before they resold the one-of-a-kind piece, Chris and Lucille wanted to make sure Hudson didn't want the coat back. Through some friends in Los Angeles, Chris recently got of Hudson and is reuniting the actress with her long-lost coat, which she's been searching for for the last 20 years.

“We reached out to her twice and this time worked out, I’m so happy. My heart is so full to be able to return the coat to its rightful owner," says Lucille.

"We are just so happy to get it back to its rightful owner after almost 20 years. It would have been a shame to lose something like this," adds Chris.

