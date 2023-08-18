Man finds $20 his pocket and spends it on lottery ticket. It paid off big time in NC

A North Carolina man found $20 in his pocket and spent it on a lottery ticket that hit the jackpot.

“I was just in shock,” Thomas Presley told the N.C. Education Lottery in an Aug. 17 news release. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Now Presley — who works as an assistant principal for Wayne County Public Schools — wants to save some of his prize money for his daughter’s education. Officials said he got richer after he stopped at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Goldsboro, roughly 55 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Presley said he didn’t plan to play the lottery at the store. But when he found the $20, he decided to spend it on a scratch-off ticket for the 100X The Cash game.

It turns out the ticket was worth much more than what he spent, scoring Presley a $100,000 prize. He joked that he had to double check his ticket to determine if the win was real.

“Sometimes I mistakenly look at the numbers wrong,” he told lottery officials.

After taking a second look at the numbers, Presley said he had to share the good news.

“First I called my wife. She didn’t believe it so I took a picture of it to show her,” Presley said.

Presley, who lives in Goldsboro, kept $71,256 after taxes. In addition to saving for his daughter’s future, he hopes to spend his prize money on home improvements, according to officials.

It’s not the first time a lottery player’s extra cash has turned into a big prize. In Virginia, a man got a windfall after he used money left from buying other tickets to try his luck again, McClatchy News reported in April.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Couple learns someone in NC town won big Powerball prize — but didn’t know it was them

Same lucky numbers made thousands winners in NC lottery. Now comes $3.2 million payout

Dad let his kids pick his lottery numbers in NC. Then he ‘started hyperventilating’