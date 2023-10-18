Man fighting for his life after being attacked with metal pole in Vauxhall

The Albert Embankment at Vauxhall near where a man was attacked. (Google Maps)

Six people have been charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was hit in the head by a metal pole and left fighting for his life in hospital.

The victim, 24, was attacked at roughly 4.15am on Albert Embankment, near Vauxhall Bridge, on 1 October.

All six will appear at the Inner London Crown Court in early November.

Djabrail Haptakaev, 20, Lewis Hysa and Joni Spahiu, both 21, are three of those charged.

Alkomber Kojtasi, 23 and Arlinddo Kojtasi and Mickyas Oumer, both 22, are the others.

A police statement said: "The charges follow a call to police, shortly before 04:15hrs on Sunday, 1 October, to Albert Embankment, on the south side of the river near to Vauxhall Bridge. A man was reported to have been assaulted with a metal pole.

"A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering a serious head injury. He remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The charges follow an investigation by detectives from the Central South Command Unit."