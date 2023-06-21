Man who fell through garden patio into a well lifted to safety

A man is rescued after falling through his garden patio and becoming trapped in a well - Hampshire Fire/Solent News & Photo Agency/solent

A 76-year-old man had to be lifted to safety after he fell through a garden patio and became trapped in a well.

A video shows the man looking bewildered as he was stuck 6ft down the hole after his unexpected fall.

The unnamed victim fell through the patio slabs and became wedged underground.

Although he suffered minor cuts and bruises, he was lucky not to fall a further 40ft down the well.

Firefighters rescued him from the back garden of his home in Bordon, Hampshire, at about 6pm on Tuesday, using a specially-made hoist.

Rescuers haul the victim to safety in Bordon - Hampshire Fire/Solent News & Photo Agency/solent

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Over time, water had caused part of the well to erode, creating a void underneath a garden patio in the back garden of a property.

“The 76-year-old casualty fell through the patio, dropping 2m on to a slope, suffering minor cuts and bruises.

“He was fortunate not to slide down the slope where he could have dropped approximately 12m further into the well.

“Crews were mobilised to the address at 6pm, along with specialist technical rescue teams from Eastleigh.”

Rope specialist firefighters as well as specialist paramedics and urban search and rescue officers helped free the man.

Fire station manager Si Forster said: “Working closely with our emergency services partners in SCAS [South Central Ambulance Service] we were able to swiftly formulate a plan to reach and rescue the casualty, preventing him from suffering any further harm.

“I want to praise our crews who all played a key role in ensuring a positive outcome to this incident with a quick and efficient response.

“Our dedicated rope teams train every day for incidents like this, and the skill and professionalism they displayed today was phenomenal.”