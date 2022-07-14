A man fell down 70 feet in a Nevada County forest. Rescuers found him thanks to his dog

Man’s best friend proved his worth in a true “Lassie” moment Wednesday when a border collie lead search and rescue teams to his owner.

Cal Fire called on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to dispatch 25 Search and Rescue volunteers after reports of a 53-year-old man who fell around 70 feet, according to a Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook post.

The border collie responsible for helping rescue his owner who fell around 70 ft. He ran nearly 200 yards through the forest to flag down search and rescue personnel.

The post says that “the true credit” goes to the dog, who ran approximately 200 yards through the forest to flag down two searchers. The dog then lead them back to his injured owner, who was covered in a camouflage tarp.

The man, who had broken his hip and ribs, was then transported to a landing zone where a California Highway Patrol helicopter lifted him to a hospital.

The dog was then taken back to Grass Valley and “given a well deserved dinner,” according to the post.