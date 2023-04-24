Man fatally struck by civilian, officer vehicles put himself in their path, police say

A man died early Monday on a freeway in Fort Worth when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a civilian and a cruiser driven by a police officer after it appeared the pedestrian intentionally placed himself in their path, police said.

The man was on the South Freeway at East Seminary Drive when he was hit just after midnight by both vehicles, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said.

The crash, in which the man was struck first by the civilian’s vehicle, then by a vehicle driven by a Fort Worth police officer, is under investigation by the department’s traffic unit.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the man’s name or age.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with someone, dial 988.