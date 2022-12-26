Man is fatally stabbed on Christmas night in Compton; family member arrested

A man in his early 20s was fatally stabbed by a family member on Christmas night in Compton, officials reported.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a call shortly after 10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Culver Avenue and found the victim with stab wounds to his upper torso. The man was treated but died at the scene.

An unnamed suspect, identified as a family member, was arrested. No further details were provided.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.