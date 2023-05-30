Man fatally shot in southeast Oak Cliff, Dallas police say

A man was fatally shot in southeast Oak Cliff early Tuesday, Dallas police said.

Officers were in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road shortly before 3 a.m. for an unrelated call when they heard multiple gunshots, officials said. They searched the area and found a man wounded and lying on the ground. He was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim, police said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 or adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.