Man fatally shot in Scarborough described as 'working man' who would help anybody

A man who was fatally shot outside a Scarborough building last week was described on Sunday as a "working man" who would help anybody.

John Wheeler, 45, was shot early last Wednesday as he waited for his ride to work at 1350 Danforth Rd., an apartment building north of Eglinton Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at 3:36 a.m. Wheeler died in hospital of a gunshot wound to his torso.

A makeshift memorial of flowers and candles has been set up near the spot where he was shot.

"He's been a straight shooter his whole life, a working man," Robert Nippard, 31, said on Sunday while he viewed the memorial.

"He would help anybody, do anything for anybody, if they needed it. You can ask anybody in this area. He never needed anything from anybody. He was always willing to help people. Even if he didn't know you, he would help you."

Nippard said Wheeler was like a father to him and raised him from the age of 13 to his early 20s. Wheeler, who worked for Commercial Drywall Supply for years, delivering drywall, was never involved in any criminal activity, he said.

"He's not that type of guy," Nippard said.

Nippard said he doesn't know why the killers gunned Wheeler down but he thinks they may have wanted to rob the convenience store that is metres away from where the shooting took place, or they may have been taking part in a gang initiation.

Toronto homicide detectives say two young men are wanted in the killing and Nippard said he would like to say to them: "You're a straight up coward. I don't know what kind of name you think you are going to get for yourself out of this, but it's not going to be a good one from anybody."

Wheeler had a girlfriend, he added. "I love him and I miss him and I'll never forget him," Nippard said in tears.

On Friday, Toronto Homicide Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis told reporters at the scene that witnesses have come forward and police have obtained surveillance camera footage that they are now reviewing. Lioumanis has released videos and images of the suspects.

Police are appealing for help from members of the public in solving the homicide. Lioumanis said his team is working "feverishly" on the case.

"This was a horrific, cowardly and uncalled for act against Mr. Wheeler. He did not deserve this. Nobody deserves to die, to get shot and die, in our city," Lioumanis said.

