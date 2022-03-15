Man fatally shot in northwest Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

A homicide is being investigated in northwest Charlotte after a man was found fatally shot in the 3100 block of Avalon Avenue, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It happened around 7:16 p.m. Monday, March 14, in a neighborhood of single family homes not far from Martin Luther King Jr. Park, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and arrived to find a man with a gun-shot wound. He as taken to a hospital by ambulance and later died, CMPD said.

“During the initial investigation a person of interest was contacted and is being interviewed by detectives. Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects at this time,” CMPD said.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.”