Man fatally shot in Fort Worth park last month identified as 18-year-old

The man police said was shot and killed in a northwest Fort Worth park Feb. 22 has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 18-year-old Alberto Rodriguez Paredones.

Police said Paredones and a teen were both at Buck Sansom Park, in the 3600 block of Sansom Park Drive, around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 when they were shot. Paredones was pronounced dead at the scene and the teen was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released the names of any suspects, arrests or information about a possible motive.