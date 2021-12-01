Man fatally shot in Calgary's southeast identified as police seek help from public

Police were on scene at the 200 block of 28th Street S.E. just after 7 p.m on Nov. 22 where a man was declared dead at the scene. (Mike Symington/CBC - image credit)

Calgary police are seeking information and footage related to the shooting of a man who died in the neighbourhood of Southview on Monday last week.

On Nov. 22, police were called to the 200 block of 28th Street S.E. around 7:10 p.m. for reports of a man found seriously injured.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, and police say they have no reports that anyone else was injured during the incident.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Merk Mehreteab Merk after an autopsy from the chief medical examiner's office. Merk had recently moved from Edmonton to Calgary, according to police.

The police believe the suspects involved used a vehicle to flee the scene onto either eastbound or westbound Memorial Drive. They are seeking dashcam footage from Nov. 22 on Memorial Drive between Deerfoot Trail and 26th Street between 6:30-7 p.m.

"To date, we have received very little information from the public in relation to this investigation," says Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the Calgary police homicide unit.

"Sometimes people might not realize how valuable the information they have is to our investigators, but even the smallest piece of information can be a break in the case for us. Even if you have dashcam video from the area and think there is nothing relevant on it, we are asking you to contact our investigators so they can have a look."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-847 or at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.