Man fatally shot in argument; suspect arrested, faces murder charge, Dallas police say

A suspect was arrested and faces a murder charge after a man was fatally shot Monday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of Denley Drive.

The victim, 51-year-old Absolom Cobbs, and the suspect, 45-year-old Damien Walker, were in an argument when Walker shot Cobbs, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and Cobbs died from his injuries.

Walker was taken into custody, police said.