Man falls off bridge to his death after four-vehicle crash on I-435 in Kansas City

A man was killed when he fell from a bridge along Interstate 435 into a rail yard following a four-vehicle crash at the beginning of rush hour Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. about a mile south of Front Street on I-435 on Kansas City’s East Side, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A black Toyota in the right lane was traveling about 30 mph in a 65 mph zone. A white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck approached from behind. The driver noticed the Toyota was traveling slowly and switched to the center lane, she said.

The driver of the Toyota also switched to center lane and was hit by the pickup truck. The Toyota struck a Nissan Juke, sending the two vehicles into the left lane of the highway, Drake said.

The driver of a gray Ford Fusion then struck the Nissan and Toyota, forcing the Nissan up onto the concrete median. The driver of the Ford exited his car and fell over the median into the rail yard below. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.