Man facing murder charge in stabbing of seven-year-old girl in Edmonton home

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton have charged a man in the killing of a seven-year-old girl.

Court records show David Michael Moss, who is 34, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Police have said they were called to a stabbing on Monday night at a home in the Mill Woods neighbourhood.

Officers found a girl with serious injuries and she could not be saved.

Police said officers took a man into custody and were not looking for other suspects.

Melissa Desrosiers has identified the child as her daughter, Bella Rose Desrosiers.

The mother said in an online message that she was planning to host a vigil to honour her daughter at the family's home Wednesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020

The Canadian Press