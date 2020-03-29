Man facing impaired driving charge in fatal crash in East Hants

An East Hants man who ran away from the scene of a fatal crash is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, East Hants RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 354 near Gore, N.S., that involved two pickup trucks.

One driver, a 57-year-old man from South Rawdon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson, said Sunday the road is a two-lane secondary highway that is not a major thoroughfare, and there was no intersection in the area of the crash.

The other driver ran away before police arrived, but returned to the scene later and was arrested without incident.

The 24-year-old man from Upper Kennetcook was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on June 6.

He is facing charges of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and Highway 354 was closed, but has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

