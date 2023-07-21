Man faces six counts of voyeurism after allegedly filming women at Halifax club

HALIFAX — Police in Halifax say a 41-year-old man faces six counts of voyeurism after an investigation in Dartmouth.

They say officers received a report that a man had allegedly filmed five women and a female youth in a washroom of the Abenaki Aquatic Club without their consent between Tuesday and Thursday.

Police say they arrested the man at the club and seized an electronic device from him.

They say Matthew Douglas Moriarty is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court today to face six counts of voyeurism.

Police say no further details will be released to protect victims’ privacy.

Abenaki Aquatic Club said in a statement today it is co-operating with the investigation but made no mention of Moriarty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press