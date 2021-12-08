Man faces multiple charges after setting Christmas tree on fire outside Fox News building

A man climbed a decorated Christmas tree outside the Fox News building in New York and set it on fire early Wednesday, police say.

Fox News Channel security spotted the man climbing the tree at 12:14 a.m., and saw the man flee before officers arrived, according to the New York Police Department. The 49-year-old man was eventually taken into custody. He was found with a lighter, although it's unclear whether the lighter was used during the incident.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was put out by the New York City Fire Department. An investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.

The man was charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, criminal nuisance, criminal trespass, criminal tampering and disorderly conduct.

News of the fire spread Wednesday morning after a video of the Fox News Christmas tree set ablaze was posted on Twitter.

🚨#BREAKING: Fox News Christmas tree has caught fire outside their HQ on the Avenue of the Americas



📌 #Manhattan l #Newyork



Shannon Bream announces on Fox News Night that Fox News's Christmas tree has caught fire outside their HQ on the Avenue of the Americas. pic.twitter.com/FURa4Vo20W — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 8, 2021

Dog to the rescue: Missing dog saves Virginia family from house fire, gets reunited with his humans

Tree lit throughout New York: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York City

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man faces charges after lighting Fox News Christmas tree on fire