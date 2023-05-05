Man faces charges after assault is reported along Raleigh greenway
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a reported assault on a greenway Friday morning, Raleigh Police said.
Shortly after 9 a.m., officers responded to an incident on the greenway at Lake Johnson Park at 4301 Avent Ferry Road.
A woman, who is not identified, did not suffer any serious injuries, police said.
Offers arrested David Benjamin Hoyle shortly after the assault. He was charged with sexual battery.
The crime is a Class A1 misdemeanor that is defined in the state as unwanted touching or physical contact against a person’s will or through the use of force.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and reminded greenway users to:
be aware of their surroundings on the trail.
walk or jog with a friend.
be weary of the use of headphones.
This is a developing story.