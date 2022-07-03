Man faces arson allegations days after a Colusa County fire that burned two homes

A man faces six counts of arson after a fire damaged or destroyed multiple structures in the Colusa County town of Stonyford, state authorities announced Saturday.

Karl Kristofors, of Stonyford, was arrested after an investigation determined that his burning of trash in a pit behind his house Thursday led to what was designated as the Market Fire, Cal Fire’s Sonoma Lake-Napa Unit stated in a news release..

Cal Fire crews were dispatched about 3:50 p.m. to a report of multiple buildings on fire near Market Street. Investigators determined the blaze had spread from vegetation to the structures, according to Cal Fire.

One mobile home and one shed were destroyed and another residence and shed were severely damaged.

Charges against Kristofors include two counts of negligently causing fire to a structure, one of negligently causing a fire to the wildland and three counts of negligently causing a fire to a structure and wildland during a declared state of emergency.

Kristofors was booked into the Colusa County Jail. His bail is set at $250,000.