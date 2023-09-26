Man extracted teeth at illegal dental clinic in back of convenience store, MA cops say

A man has been charged with running an “elaborate illegal dental operation” in the back of a convenience store, putting patients in danger with unsanitary conditions, Massachusetts police say.

Law enforcement and health officials in Milford conducted an “extensive investigation” into the dental practice run by Juan Hermida Munoz, according to a Sept. 23 news release from the Milford Police Department.

The owner of a convenience store rented a room in the back to the 64-year-old man, according to police. Munoz is not board certified and does not hold a license to practice dentistry or medicine in the U.S., officials said.

Munoz provided dental services including examinations, tooth extractions, anesthetics and cleanings, police say. Police say patients’ lives were put in danger due to the “unsanctioned and unsanitary conditions” in which they received medical treatments.

A spokesperson for the Milford Police Department told McClatchy News Munoz was licensed to practice in Ecuador but not the U.S.

He has been charged with unauthorized practice of dentistry and unauthorized practice of medicine, according to police. The store owner has been charged with conspiracy.

The convenience store is a quarter mile up the street from the police station.

Milford is about 30 miles southwest of Boston.

