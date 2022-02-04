Man who exploited slave kept in shed for 40 years given 18-month suspended sentence - Richard Rayner Photography Telegraph Reporters

A man who exploited a vulnerable victim who was found living in a squalid shed has walked free from court.

On Friday, Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

The victim had been "used and abused" for 40 years by the defendant's father Peter Swailes Snr, the court heard.

He was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and more recently in a shed on a residential site in Carlisle.

The Crown accepted the defendant's guilty plea last month to conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of another with a view to exploitation on the basis he was unaware of the victim's living conditions.

Peter Swailes, 80, who died last year, had denied the offence.