Man drowns in Lac La Biche on Saturday morning, RCMP say

The body of a 57-year-old man was recovered from Lac La Biche on Saturday, according to an RCMP release.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Lac La Biche RCMP received a report of a boat on Lac La Biche that appeared to be in distress, going in circles with no one on board, according to the release.

Lac La Biche is the name of a large lake, a county and a hamlet within that county. The lake is located 174 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Local RCMP as well as Lac La Biche protective services, search and rescue and a forestry helicopter assisted in searching for the lone occupant of the boat.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., search and rescue recovered the body of a resident of Plamondon, another hamlet located within Lac La Biche County.

The release states there is no indication of foul play and RCMP are not seeking any suspects in the death.