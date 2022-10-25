Man dragged to death by NYC subway train after getting caught in doors, police say

A 20-year-old man in New York City died Monday after he was dragged by a subway train, police say.

A preliminary investigation found the man was running to catch the Manhattan train when a piece of his clothing or bag became stuck in the train doors, according to the New York Police Department.

“The victim was then dragged and struck by the train,” NYPD said in a statement.

Police said they responded to a 911 call reporting the incident just before 5 p.m. Monday. The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday’s death follows an incident Friday in which police said a man shoved another man onto the NYC subway tracks in Brooklyn. That man was not struck by a train.

In another incident in the past several days, a 62-year-old man was hit in the back of the head and fell onto the tracks on Sunday in what the NYPD is calling an unprovoked assault. That man suffered only minor injuries and the suspect was arrested, the NYPD said.

The Monday incident in which the man was dragged by the train and died appeared to be "a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement provided to USA TODAY. He noted the investigation is in early stages.

“Our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy,” Davey said. “We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety.”

