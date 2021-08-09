Man Disguises As Girlfriend To Take Exams on Her Behalf

A man was arrested in Senegal after he was found to be giving graduation examinations on behalf of his girlfriend. The incident was reported in Diourbel town of the West African country. According to Oddity Central, 22-year-old Khadim Mboup wore an elaborate outfit to present himself as a female candidate at a Baccalaureate (high-school graduation exam) examination center.

Khadim’s look was so on point that he managed to fool the faculty and supervisors for three days. His appearance included a long-hair wig, earrings, bra, face makeup and dress. He partially covered his head with a traditional scarf. He was doing this all for his 19-year-old girlfriend Gangue Dioum who, he said, was facing difficulty in mastering the English language.

The plan was going well for three days but a supervisor at the examination center managed to see through the facade. The faculty member became suspicious of Khadim’s identity, and informed the authorities about it.

Police reached the examination center on July 31 and detained Khadim. After questioning, Khadim took the investigating officers to a rented motel room where Gangue was already waiting for him.

Police arrested both the lovers at the motel and charged them with fraud. Khadim admitted to the wrongdoing, but highlighted his love for Gangue as the motivating force for the bizarre crime. “I acted out of love, because my girlfriend had serious difficulties mastering the English language,” he was quoted as saying by Central Oddity.

Whatever be the couple’s intentions, they are now facing the prospect of getting banned from taking any National Education exam for five years. Both Khadim and Gangue may not be able to sit for any Diploma examination issued by a public higher education establishment.

A fine and imprisonment of one to five years is also on the cards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here