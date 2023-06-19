Man disappears in canal in southwest Fresno. ‘It’s very cold and dangerous’

A Fresno Fire Department water rescue team was searching for a man who disappeared in a canal full of fast-moving, cold water Monday afternoon in southwest Fresno.

The adult male, described as a man with dreadlocks who frequented the canal near High-Speed Rail construction, was last seen when he disappeared under a bridge at Nielsen and Thorne avenues just after 2 p.m., said Battalion Chief William Veiga.

“He went under the bridge, and was not seen coming out the other side,” Veiga added.

The rescue team arrived quickly and put a firefighter in the water for an underwater search, but were not able to find the victim after about an hour search.

A California Highway Patrol also joined the search, along with police officers and American Ambulance personnel.

Veiga said construction crews reported that the man was frequently seen in the area.

Veiga noted that the canal is “very cold, and very fast-moving, and very dangerous.”