Man dies in workplace fatality at Nova Scotia Power reservoir

Nova Scotia Power has confirmed a person died in a workplace incident at its Marshall Falls reservoir in Sheet Harbour last weekend.

Mark Sidebottom, chief operating officer for the utility, said in a statement the fatality happened Oct. 16 when a contract worker was surveying at the site.

The utility is fully co-operating with the investigation by the Labour Department, he said Wednesday.

The company released no details about the person's identity.

John Lowe, district chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, told CBC News at the time they were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, Lowe said Nova Scotia Power crews were getting a boat ready and fire officials were given a location where a man had last been seen in the reservoir.

Lowe said it was unclear how the man ended up in the water.

Six firefighters responded to the call, including a tactical support unit that has some water rescue equipment. The fire crew also had a lake boat.

Lowe said the RCMP, a Department of Lands and Forestry helicopter, and ground search and rescue were all on scene.

The search was called off that evening. The RCMP planned to bring in their dive team the following day, said Lowe.

