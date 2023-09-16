Man dies after wall collapses in Manchester

A man has died after a wall collapsed at a house in Manchester, police have said.

The victim - in his 40s - was pronounced dead at the scene after what officers described as a "workplace accident".

Greater Manchester Police said it was called to Lloyd Street at about 2.50pm on Saturday over concerns for the man's welfare.

The force said: "It was established that a man in his 40s was involved in a workplace accident - and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Inquiries are ongoing at this stage."