Man dies and two rescued after boat sinks off coast at Fleetwood

A man has died and two others were rescued from the water after a boat sunk off the coast at Fleetwood, police say.

Lancashire Police said emergency services were called shortly before 8am on Sunday after the vessel, believed to be a decommissioned fishing boat, got into difficulty about a mile off the coast.

Two men, one aged 70 and the other,71, were rescued from the water but a third man went down with the boat and his body was later recovered from the water by the RNLI.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 30s from Blackburn.

A police statement said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter will be referred to HM Coroner.

"His next of kin are being informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time

"The two survivors, a man aged 71 from Accrington and a man aged 70 from the Blackburn area, were taken by ambulance to hospital as a precaution suffering from shock and the effects of the cold water."