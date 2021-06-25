Man dies after two fall overboard from fishing vessel

One man has died after he and another crew member went overboard from a fishing vessel.

The pair were recovered from the water by the third member of the crew after they fell into the sea in the Sound of Rum.

Police said that one of the men, a 61-year-old, was pronounced dead.

A rescue operation was launched after the Coastguard received a Mayday call from the vessel just before 7.10pm on Thursday.

The Mayday stated that two of the three crew had entered the water, two nautical miles north-west of the island of Eigg in the Inner Hebrides.

Mayday relay broadcasts were issued to vessels in the area and the Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway and RNLI lifeboats from Mallaig and Tobermory were sent to the scene.

The Coastguard said the crew member still on the fishing vessel managed to get both men back on board, where the helicopter’s winch paramedic attended to them.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of two men having fallen into the sea from a fishing vessel in the Sound of Rum.

“Emergency services attended, including the RNLI lifeboat from Mallaig and HMCG helicopter from Stornoway.

“Both men were recovered from the water but one, a 61-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead.

“There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The other man suffered a minor injury and did not need any hospital treatment.

An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “Mallaig RNLI lifeboat escorted the fishing vessel to Mallaig Harbour, where they were met by Police Scotland and Mallaig Coastguard Rescue Team.”