Man who died during siege near Lithgow was wanted for domestic violence offences

A man wanted for domestic violence and weapons offences has died during a siege in which shots were fired at officers near Lithgow, New South Wales police say.

NSW police confirmed the 29-year-old was found dead when they gained entry to the property in Bowenfels at around 9am on Monday.

The man had sustained a gunshot wound, which was suspected to be self-inflicted.

NSW police said they were called to the home around 12.15pm on Sunday, following reports of a man and a woman fighting at the property. Police were told the man had a firearm and concerns were raised for his welfare.

They had been unaware of the man’s identity when officers first arrived at the home.

Inquiries through the negotiation unit established the identities of the man and woman, assistant commissioner Scott Tanner said on Monday.

The man had been wanted for serious domestic violence and firearm matters dating back to 2021.

In a statement, NSW police said a “perimeter was established, and assistance was requested from specialist resources, including Police Negotiators and the Tactical Operations Unit” after the pair allegedly refused to come out of the home.

Around 4.20pm, a number of shots were fired from the home in the direction of police, with police returning fire, a spokesperson said. No one was injured during the exchange.

“Police continued to attempt to engage the pair in conversation overnight, but they refused to come outside,” the spokesperson said.

Just before 9am on Monday morning, a 20-year-old woman came out of the property.

An investigation has commenced into all circumstances relating to the incident by a critical incident investigation team from Orana Mid-Western police district.

The neighbouring streets have been shut down since Sunday.

One businesses owner, who did not want to be named, said “the swat team, ambulances, fire trucks and about 20 police cars” were at the scene during the siege.

Around nine shots were heard by people in the area.

Authorities were packing up at lunchtime on Monday, although streets were still cordoned off.

