Man dies after scuba diving off the Florida Keys, sheriff says

A man died while scuba diving in the Florida Keys on Sunday, local law enforcement said.

The man, who the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office declined to name pending notice to next of kin, was with a charter diving boat around 10:15 a.m. swimming on Crocker Reef, off Plantation Key in the Upper Keys, according to the sheriff’s office.

After diving in about 20 feet of water, he came to the surface, noting he didn’t feel well before ultimately losing consciousness, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

The crew aboard the Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures boat immediately began CPR, Linhardt continued, adding that a U.S. Coast Guard crew picked the man up and took him to shore — continuing CPR along the way.

Medics transported him to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead at 11:08 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

“The investigation is ongoing. Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending,” Linhardt said.