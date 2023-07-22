Man dies at Sacramento jail a day after booking. He’s fourth inmate found dead in 2023

A man was found dead Friday a day after being booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail —the fourth inmate to die at the facility this year.

The 37-year-old was taken into custody Thursday by Sacramento County Regional Park rangers on a felony warrant alleging grand theft, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

About 9 a.m. Friday, inmates were let out of their cells for recreation time, according to deputies, who then found the inmate lying on the ground in front of his cell door.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After deputies and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures, the Sacramento City Fire Department arrived and took the inmate to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Homicide detectives are looking into the death but foul play is not suspected, the news release stated.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the name of the man after notifying next of kin.