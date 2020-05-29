Man dies after reports of rocks being thrown in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle

Lullingstone Castle - Clare Molden

A man has died after reports of a disturbance in the grounds of a castle in Kent, police have said.

Kent Police said officers were called to the grounds of Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford at 5.21pm on Thursday.

The force added: "It was reported that rocks were being thrown.

"A man later died at the scene and officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 101, quoting 28-1127."

Lullingstone Castle was built in 1497 and is a tourist attraction in the area, featuring a 15-acre lake and several gardens containing international plants.

The estate, near the famous Brands Hatch Circuit, has been owned by members of the same family since the 14th century.

Lullingstone Castle has been the seat of the Hart-Dyke family since 1361, but over the years its 10,000 acres of prime Kent parkland have been whittled to 142 and the house opened to paying visitors.

The castle, which opens for three days per week during spring to autumn, has shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.