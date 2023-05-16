Man dies at popular campground in Arches National Park as rangers try to save him

A man died at the only campground at Arches National Park in Utah, according to the National Park Service.

Law enforcement and local emergency medical services tried to save the man’s life but were ultimately unsuccessful, officials said in a May 16 news release.

Rangers responded to a report of someone giving the man CPR at Devil’s Garden Campground on Monday, May 15, officials said in the release.

Personnel from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department and EMS also tried to resuscitate him, but those efforts were unsuccessful and the 73-year-old man from Colorado was pronounced dead at the campground, the release said.

Officials did not release details about the time of the incident, the name of the man or how long he had been at the campground.

Devil’s Garden Campground is the only campground in the popular national park, according to the National Park Service website. Visitors can camp among slickrock outcroppings 18 miles from the park’s entrance.

The campground is typically full every night during the busy season between March 1 and Oct. 31, the website says.

