Man dies after late-night fall from Central Coast cliff

Emergency personnel responded late Saturday night to a person who died after falling from the bluffs in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, said fire Capt. Scott Safe Safechuck.

The male victim was located in the water about 40 feet below the cliffs, Safechuck said.

Despite CPR efforts by citizens prior to the arrival of first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Safechuck said.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The incident remained under investigation.