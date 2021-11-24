Man dies after his motorcycle drifts off highway in southern Sacramento County, CHP says

A 47-year-old man died Monday night when his motorcycle drifted off the road in the Sacramento River Delta and crashed into a metal guard rail, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at about 7:10 p.m. on Highway 160, just south of Highway 220 and west of Walnut Grove in southern Sacramento County. The man was operating a 2005 Yamaha and heading north on 160 at an unknown speed, according to a news release Tuesday from the CHP South Sacramento Area Office.

CHP said the motorcyclist failed to negotiate a sweeping left-hand turn and struck the guard rail on the east side of the road. The man was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once his family has been notified, according to CHP.