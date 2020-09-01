Man dies after motorcycle crash in Vancouver: police

Vancouver police say a man has died and his female passenger is in hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in the city's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

The motorcycle, which was travelling east on East Hastings Street, struck a northbound bus on Columbia Street at around 5:25 a.m. PT.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 39-year-old man, and his 28-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver died in hospital.

His death is Vancouver's fifth traffic fatality of 2020, the Vancouver Police Department says.

Neither the driver of the bus nor any passengers on board were injured.

Police are asking for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward to help with the investigation.