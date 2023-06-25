Man dies after ‘medical incident’ at Glastonbury festival

(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

A man in his 40s has died at Glastonbury Festival following a “medical incident”, Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a footpath at Worthy Farm known as the old railway line at 4am on Sunday.

Despite efforts from emergency services, the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. Officers are carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement: “Shortly before 4am today emergency services responded to medical incident involving a man in his 40s at Glastonbury Festival.

“The incident happened on a footpath known as the old railway line. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.”

Deaths are rare at the music festival, which attracts more than 200,000 punters each year.

In 2019 a security guard, 60, was found dead in his tent on the final night. Police confirmed that his death was not treated as suspicious.

On Sunday morning, the police force said it had reported 107 crimes or crime-related incidents and made 33 arrests at the festival so far.

There have been 24 thefts, 19 drug offences and 17 instances of violence against a person, as well as five sexual assaults, three offences for the possession of an offensive weapon.

The force also reported one public order offence, one fraud and one burglary.

The crime numbers include occurances on the site and from roads and car parks around its perimeter.