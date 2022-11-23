Man dies after medical episode and crash on State Road 70 in Bradenton, troopers say

A 66-year-old man died Tuesday after having a medical episode and crashing into the car in front of him at a stop light on State Road 70, Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of S.R. 70 (also known as 53rd Avenue East) and Lockwood Ridge Road in Manatee County.

The man was driving a Chevy sedan with a woman passenger, stopped behind a Volkswagen sedan in the outside left turn lane facing westbound on 70.

The man had some kind of medical episode and hit the Volkswagen, FHP said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit will continue to investigate this crash.