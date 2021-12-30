Man dies after Krispy Kreme driver hits him and continues route, Nevada cops say

A Krispy Kreme delivery driver accused of continuing on his route after hitting a 44-year-old man who died of his injuries has been arrested, Las Vegas police said.

Jeffrey Dungo, 34, told his boss he heard a noise and thought he hit a large traffic cone in the fatal crash Tuesday, Dec. 28, KVVU reported.

But the GMC box truck had hit a man crossing the street outside a crosswalk, knocking him to the pavement with fatal injuries around 4 a.m., police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the 44-year-old man who died has not been released.

Security camera video shows the truck strike the man, then stop, KLAS reported. Dungo got out to check the damage to the truck, then drove away, according to the outlet.

Police said he did not report the collision to authorities.

Dungo faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, KVVU reported.

Krispy Kreme did not respond immediately to McClatchy News’ request for comment on the incident.

