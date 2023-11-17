Man Dies After Jumping from Disneyland Parking Structure, Police Say

The victim has been identified as Jonah Alexander Edwards, according to the Orange County Coroner's Office

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Trams pick up visitors to the Disneyland Resort at the new tram loading area inside the Pixar Pals parking structure in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

A man died Wednesday night after he jumped off a Disneyland parking structure, police said.

Police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. local time to reports of a man who jumped from the Pixar Pals parking structure at the Disneyland resort, Anaheim Police spokesperson Sgt. Jon McClintock told PEOPLE in a statement.

The incident is being investigated as a suicide, McClintock said. The Orange County Coroner’s Office responded and will lead the investigation into his death.

The victim has been identified as Jonah Alexander Edwards, 24, the Orange County Coroner’s Office Office said, per The San Gabriel Valley Tribune and Patch.

Additional details were not immediately available and the coroner's office and Disneyland did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The man's death marked the third similar fatality at the California theme park in under a year, according to Deadline.

Last December, a man in his 50s died after falling from the Mickey and Friends structure, according to The Los Angeles Times. Arizona woman Marney Schoenfeld also died after she fell from the same facility in February.

Randy Schoenfeld, the victim's husband, told The Mercury News that her death was "excruciating." "She was a loving mother to her daughter, Sydney," he told the outlet at the time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

