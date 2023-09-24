Man dies from injuries more than a week after wreck on SC highway in Aiken County

A South Carolina man died Saturday from injuries sustained in a wreck nearly two weeks earlier.

Trenton’s Michael Moran, 87, died Saturday at Augusta University Medical Center from injuries sustained in an Aiken County wreck on Sept. 13, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said in a Sunday news release.

Just before 9 p.m. Sept. 13, Moran was driving north on Hatchaway Bridge Road in a 2017 Subaru and attempted to make a left turn onto Wagener Road, Ables said. A 2007 Dodge Caliber was traveling east on Wagener Road and collided with the side Moran’s Subaru, according to the coroner and South Carolina Highway Patrol reports.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office continue to investigate the incident.