Man dies after 'hit by truck' following plunge from bridge in west London

The incident happened on the A40 near the Target roundabout (Google Street View)

A man in his 20s has died after he plunged from a bridge and was hit by a lorry in west London, Metropolitan Police said.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) scrambled to the A40, also known as Western Avenue, in Northolt around 1am on Thursday.

They found a man who was later pronounced dead at the Target roundabout.

An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called today at 12.59am to reports of an incident on Western Avenue, Greenford.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, an ambulance crew, and a medic in a fast-response car. We treated a man at the scene, but sadly, he was later pronounced dead."

An eyewitness told MyLondon they had been driving a truck past the scene and narrowly avoided a man after he fell from a bridge. However he was sadly hit by another lorry.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 00:58hrs on Thursday, 30 November following a collision involving a lorry and a man on the A40 Western Avenue, at the Target roundabout.

"The man, aged in his 20s, is believed to have fallen from height from a bridge beforehand."

There were rush-hour traffic jams from the Target roundabout as accident investigators closed the road to collect evidence.

Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage from the time of the incident are asked to call police on 101.